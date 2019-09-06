Angelina Jolie backs female-led Afghan film

Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has come out to support female-led Afghan film, "Hava, Maryam, Ayesha".

The film, helmed by first-time director Sahraa Karimi, is about the lives of three Afghan women from different social backgrounds, and the difficult choices they will have to make. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, reports "variety.com".

"Every film made in Afghanistan is a triumph against the odds," Jolie said.

"At a time when the future of Afghanistan is hanging in the balance, it reminds us of all that is at stake for millions of Afghan women, who deserve the freedom, independence and safety to make their own choices -- in their own homes, and throughout society as a whole," she added.

The film was made with an entirely local Afghan cast and crew.

Karimi said: "We would like to thank (Venice chief) Alberto Barbera and the Venice festival for inviting my movie and giving me a platform to bring attention to the issues my country is facing -- in particular, the need to guarantee fundamental women's rights in Afghanistan. Gender equality enables a country to gain prosperity and is fundamental for global peace."