close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie backs female-led Afghan film

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has come out to support female-led Afghan film, "Hava, Maryam, Ayesha".

Angelina Jolie backs female-led Afghan film

Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has come out to support female-led Afghan film, "Hava, Maryam, Ayesha".

The film, helmed by first-time director Sahraa Karimi, is about the lives of three Afghan women from different social backgrounds, and the difficult choices they will have to make. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, reports "variety.com".

"Every film made in Afghanistan is a triumph against the odds," Jolie said.

"At a time when the future of Afghanistan is hanging in the balance, it reminds us of all that is at stake for millions of Afghan women, who deserve the freedom, independence and safety to make their own choices -- in their own homes, and throughout society as a whole," she added.

The film was made with an entirely local Afghan cast and crew.

Karimi said: "We would like to thank (Venice chief) Alberto Barbera and the Venice festival for inviting my movie and giving me a platform to bring attention to the issues my country is facing -- in particular, the need to guarantee fundamental women's rights in Afghanistan. Gender equality enables a country to gain prosperity and is fundamental for global peace."

Tags:
Angelina JolieHavaMaryamAyeshaBrad PittHollywood actress
Next
Story

Karisma Kapoor has fans guessing with a throwback pic

Must Watch

PT3M22S

Chandrayaan-2 to land on Moon: PM Modi to be present at ISRO headquarters