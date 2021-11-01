Ankita Lokhande to marry boyfriend Vicky Jain in Mumbai? Deets inside

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Vicky Jain in December.

Yes, you read that right.

And guess what? Their wedding dates are also out. According to a report in ETimes.com, the festivity will continue for three days starting from December 12 to 14 this year.

Now, sharing more details about their D-Day, ETimes has reported that the duo will be having the marriage in Mumbai and will not be a destination wedding.

Not only that, according to the latest buzz, Ankita and Vicky have already informed their closed ones and friends and the official invitations will be dispatched soon for the upcoming event.

The marriage will be happening most probably at a 5-star hotel and will have all the major personalities making their way to bless the couple.

Although neither Ankita nor Vicky has confirmed the wedding dates as for now.

As soon as the news of their marriage started floating on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple from all the corners of the world.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been together for more than 3 years now, and never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Vicky Jain has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few.

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.