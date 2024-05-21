Anshula Kapoor Drops Glimpse Of Her Romantic Vacation With Beau Rohan Thakkar

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, dropped some pictures from her fun-filled vacation to St Tropez with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar.

She took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures where she can be seen enjoying good food and beautiful scenes on vacation. Anshula looks beautiful in a yellow floral print dress with minimal makeup and open hair.

She wrote, "Leaving a little piece of my heart in St Tropez." Saba Ali Khan reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Last year, Anshula made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar Insta official. Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012.

Rumours of Anshula dating Rohan first emerged when she posted a loved-up boomerang with him on social media. Anshula is a social media influencer. She has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media.