Anupam Kher Calls NTR Jr 'One Of My Favourite Persons And Actor'

New Delhi: Currently in Mumbai for his work commitments, ‘Devara: Part 1’ actor NTR Jr has been busy working and bonding with varied actors from the city.

Following his recent dinner outing with the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more, a new picture of Anupam Kher and Man of Masses NTR Jr has surfaced on the internet, shared by the former from their dinner outing last night. Posting it on his social media handle, Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt note alongside.

He wrote, “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite persons and actor @tarak9999 last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors”

Meanwhile, NTR Jr’s highly anticipated magnum opus ‘Devara: Part 1’ helmed by Koratala Siva, is scheduled for nationwide release on October 10, 2024.