Anupam Kher's 'Project Heal India' donates oxygen concentrators, BiPAP machines to BMC as COVID relief contribution

Mumbai: As India battles the second deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, help is being extended from various other countries and international organisations in this hour of need. The Anupam Kher Foundation in collaboration with Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani, (Bharat Forge, India), recently started an initiative called Project Heal India.

Project Heal India recently made a generous donation of 5 BiPAP machines and 5 Oxygen Concentrators to BMC for their brave Corona Warriors. Through the project, the organization aims to provide critical life-saving equipment and other life-supporting devices to medical institutions and hospitals across India.

The agenda of the organization is to ensure that help is provided wherever needed and with prompt action. Project Heal India has initiated various donations to different medical institutions of the country under its first leg of operations and aims at reaching out to more institutions for further support.