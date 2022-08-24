New Delhi: In the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's household, it's not only he who is famous, but more so these days, her daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is the one who generally remains in the news because of her work and sometimes of her insta posts.

The daughter of the 'Gangs of Wassepur' filmmaker recently took to Instagram to share a string of pictures with her boyfriend on his birthday, in one of which both of them can be seen kissing each other.

Aaliyah, while sharing the post, wrote,"happy 23rd birthday baby i love doing life with you!!! I love you so so much and I can’t wait to celebrate you today - your biggest fan".

Here is the post shared by her:

The influencer made her relationship with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire insta official in the year 2020.

Aaliyah Kashyap who has close to three hundred thousand followers on her instagram has time and again remained in news and has often been criticised by the the people on social media and one of the main reasons for that trolling is ofcourse her father, Anurag Kashyap who himself has become one of those celebrities who get trolled for no apparent reason.

In one of the recent interviews given to the YouTube channel hosted by popular comedian Tanmay Bhatt, the 'Do Baaraa' director talked about the anxiety issues that her daughter has had to grapple with in recent times.