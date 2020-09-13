हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in adorable pic, Virat Kohli is all hearts

It was last month when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are set to be parents for the first time.

Anushka Sharma cradles her baby bump in adorable pic, Virat Kohli is all hearts
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump on social media and said that nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you.

Anushka shared the picture on Instagram, where she is seen standing at the beach dressed in a white top and blue pants. She is lovingly looking at her bump as she has her hand over it.

"Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?" Anushka captioned the image.

Her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli commented: "My whole world in one frame."

It was last month when Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to be parents for the first time. They will welcome their firstborn in January 2021.

The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat's respective Instagram accounts, where her baby bump is visible. In the photograph, Anushka was seen wearing a black and white polka-dotted dress, while Virat is seen in a grey T-shirt and white pants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
