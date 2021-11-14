Anushka Sharma reveals one trait of daughter Vamika similar to her, calls her ‘extremely determined’

New Delhi: Actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Anushka in her latest interview for Grazia magazine revealed that there is one similarity between her and her daughter.

Sharing more details about it, she said that both of them are ‘extremely determined’. She also shared her definition of being a nice parent.

Sharing her views, she said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

She added, “My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody.”

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

After welcoming their first child home, the duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which stands as an alternative name for Goddess Durga.

The duo has also urged the paps from clicking her in public and remain cautious of not showing her face even on social media posts.