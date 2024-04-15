New Delhi: The multi-talented actor Aparshakti Khurana recently attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai. The actor shared a glimpse of his time during the concert on social media. In the video, Aparshakti can be seen having time of life along with his wife. Expressing his joy, Aparshakti said that he "danced all through" the concert. "It was a good cardio session at the Diljit's concert," the actor shared. As soon as he dropped the video on his social media handles, even his fans showered the comment section with adorable comments.

Aparshakti's spontaneous dance moves resonated with the spirit of the concert, making it a memorable night, not just for him, but for all the Diljit Dosanjh fans present there.

The actor, known for his brilliant performances in 'Jubilee', 'Stree' and more, also rose to fame for his singing. So far, the actor-singer has delivered chartbusters such as 'Kudiye Ni’

On the work front the talented actor has a sleuth of interesting projects lined up. He will be seen in 'Stree 2' reprising his much loved role of Bittu. While his internationally acclaimed 'Berlin' is creating waves across prestigious film festivals. Apart from these films, Aparshakti also has a documentary called 'Finding Ram' produced by Applause Entertainment in the pipeline.