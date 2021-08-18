Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl's 'Helmet' to release on September 3

New Delhi: Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl-starrer 'Helmet' is getting a digital release. It will premiere on Zee5 on September 3.

Directed by Satramm Ramani with a screenplay and dialogues by Rohan Shankar, the film is a quirky depiction of the entrenched taboos and diffidence surrounding the simple act of buying condoms. Also, Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea's DM Movies have produced the upcoming film.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking about the film, Dino said, "This is a film which has been made with a sense-of-humour with a sweet message. I am also excited about the wonderfully talented ensemble cast, the refreshing storytelling by Satram my director, and the way both entertainment and a certain intelligent sensibility blend together. Rohan Shankar's dialogues will make you laugh out loud."

Apart from the release date, the makers, on Wednesday, also unveiled the trailer of 'Helmet'. In the trailer, we can see three men (Aparshakti, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Verma) starting a business where they decide to sell condoms to those who are otherwise shy of buying them from local stores and chemists.

According to Aparshakti, "'Helmet' is an important story with a subliminal social message tastefully packaged within the layers of comedy."

"It was a huge responsibility to play the lead and maintain a fine balance in such a film but, the layers pushed me to travel an extra mile in search of my character. I'm looking forward to changing gears with this one and feel really humbled by the shift that is unfolding in my life, right now," he added.

Actor Sharib Hashmi is also a part of the upcoming comedy film.