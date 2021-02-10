After comparing self with Meryl Streep, Kangana Ranaut claims she can do 'better action' than Tom Cruise!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, after comparing herself with the likes of Hollywood actor Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot, took to Twitter again on Tuesday to announce that she can perform better stunts than Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Kangana Ranaut wrote: “Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus,(liberals are disturbed) yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ... Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. (suffer in pain, liberals)”

Kangana attached her tweet with a news report in which Manikarnika action director Nick Powell stated that "at times Kangana pulled off smoother stunts than Tom Cruise."

Earlier on Tuesday Kangana in a tweet stated that she is better than legendary Hollywood actor Meryl Streep as she can perform both “layered character depictions” like the latter but can also pull off glamorous and action roles like Hollywood actor Gal Gadot.

After Kangana’s tweet, the Twitterati went into a frenzy, calling the Queen actress narcissistic.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Reacting to Kangana's tweets, actress Richa Chadha, without alluding to the actress directly, shared two tweets about Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

NARCISSISTIC PERSONALITY DISORDER check list. Study well. pic.twitter.com/RnRYCpONMf — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 9, 2021

After being trolled for comparing herself to Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise, Kangana backed her claims and later tweeted. I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad”,” tweeted the actor.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Hollywood actor Meryl Streep holds the record of having maximum Academy Award nominations by any actor. The versatile veteran actor has been nominated a staggering twenty-one times and has won an impressive three times. The Iron Lady, Sophie's Choice, Florence Foster Jenkins are some of his many critically acclaimed and widely popular films.

Mission Impossible 7 actor, Tom Cruise on the other hand is set to go to space to shoot for his yet-untitled upcoming movie with director Doug Liman.