NewsLifestylePeople
PM MODI

'Appu lives in the hearts of millions', tweets PM Modi for Puneeth Rajkumar

The docu-drama helmed by Amoghavarsha features the last big screen appearance of the late film star.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 06:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The docu-drama helmed by Amoghavarsha features the last big screen appearance of the late film star.
  • Fondly known as Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar died last year of a massive heart attack on October 29, 2021. He was 46 years old.

Trending Photos

'Appu lives in the hearts of millions', tweets PM Modi for Puneeth Rajkumar

New Delhi: Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project 'Gandhada Gudi' is fast moving toward completion and the makers released the trailer on Sunday. The docu-drama is set to release on October 28.

The docu-drama helmed by Amoghavarsha features the last big screen appearance of the late film star. Fondly known as Appu, Puneeth Rajkumar died last year of a massive heart attack on October 29, 2021. He was 46 years old.

After unveiling the Gandhada Gudi trailer lasting around two minutes, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar tagged the Prime Minister and tweeted: "Namaste @narendramodi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person (sic)."

Responding to Puneeth's wife's tweet, PM Modi tweeted: "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour (sic)."

Incidentally, Gandhada Gudi happens to be the name of an iconic Kannada film starring Puneeth's father, the Late Dr. Raj Kumar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk