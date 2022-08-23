New Delhi: Today, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed the first look from his upcoming movie 'Haddi' and it took the internet by storm. Netizens were impressed and stunned, many even compared the actor with veteran actress Archana Puran Singh.

In the first look, the actor can be seen dressed as a woman, flaunting his glamorous and never-seen-before avatar. He wore a grey gown put on a long hair wig and some glamourous make-up and everyone was confused.

Twitter was flooded with comments that said he looked like Archana Puran Singh. One wrote, "First I thought she was Archana Puran Singh," another one shared, "I thought Archana Puran Singh sitting, tremendously decked up."

Archana Puran Singh reacted to the comparison and told Hindustan Times in an interview. She said, "It's the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I've used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show.)

When asked about the comparisons and how she feels about it, she added, "All I can say is it's a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible."

On the work front, Archana will be soon seen in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which is making its comeback with another season after a short break. Kapil was on his tour for a few months and is now back with a brand new season of his comedy show.