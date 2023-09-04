Are Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Heading For Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage?

Washington: American singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are heading towards divorce, according to TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ, Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 LA-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie.

As per the sources, the couple has had "serious problems" for at least 6 months. "We're told over the last 3 months, Joe has been caring for their 2 young children 'pretty much all of the time', even as his band was touring. We're told Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the US," reported TMZ.

On the surface, there appear to be no symptoms of problems. Joe and Sophie have gone on a few occasions together. However, Joe has been seen without his ring in recent weeks.

Furthermore, they recently sold their Miami mansion. They only bought that place a year ago and sold it swiftly for a good profit.

Joe and Sophie met in 2016 and engaged a year later. They married in Vegas style in 2019 and have been living the family life ever since, soon welcoming their first child in 2020 and another in 2022. In four years, a lot has occurred to them.

According to TMZ, professionally, Joe and Sophie have been busy -- mostly JJ, though. He's gone on tour with his brothers recently and is scheduled to perform through the winter. Sophie's done some TV/movie stuff in recent years -- but isn't nearly as active as she was during her 'GoT' days. BTW, they're both still young, Joe's just 34, and Sophie's only 27.

We reached out to reps for Joe and Sophie. So far, no word back, reported TMZ.