Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he had 'outburst on set', says 'irritation bohut hai' - See post

In a cryptic post, Arjun Kapoor spoke about a recent outburst he had on set and claimed that he had 'every right to do so'.

Arjun Kapoor reveals he had 'outburst on set', says 'irritation bohut hai' - See post
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor left his fans confused when he shared a cryptic post on Instagram talking about his outburst on set. The actor had taken to his Instagram stories on Monday (November 8) and admitted that he had an outburst on set but claimed that he had every right to do so. 

He also wrote that currently, he was quite irritated and he wasn't in the mood to understand anything. 

Arjun wrote, "Yeah I had an outburst on set, but I had every and I mean EVERY right to do so. Irritation bahot hai, abhi mood nahi hai samjhane ka… kal pata chal jayega!!!"

Take a look at his post:

Arjun

 

Earlier, on Sunday, the actor had shared a cute, loving post for his ladylove Malaika Arora and penned a short but heartfelt note for her. He wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy..."

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Ek Villain 2' which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. 

It is a sequel to the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tags:
Arjun KapoorArjun Kapoor outburstArjun Kapoor Instagram
