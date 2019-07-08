close

Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor thanks Rishi and Neetu Kapoor for hosting him and Malaika in New York

Arjun Kapoor, who visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York, along with girlfriend Malaika Arora, posted a thank you note for the veteran and also added that his 'fight against the disease has been inspiring'.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@chintskap

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor, who visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York, along with girlfriend Malaika Arora, posted a thank you note for the veteran actor for hosting the couple. He also added that Rishi Kapoor's 'fight against the disease has been inspiring'.

"Thank you for having us and giving us the feeling of being home... your fight back against this disease has been so, so, so inspiring... now we can't wait to see both of you back in Mumbai very, very soon," Arjun tweeted to Rishi Kapoor.

The 66-year-old veteran actor is undergoing medical treatment in New York since last September. He revealed about his fight against cancer only some months ago. His wife Neetu Kapoor has been by his side all this while and their children Riddhima and Ranbir made frequent visits.

Arjun and Malaika also dropped by the couple's New York home during their vacation. Neetu informed about their visit by posting a lovely picture on Instagram and wrote, "Fun evening with our very own ghar ka bacha. Arjun and the lovely Malaika." Malaika too shared the same photo later.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Arjun and Malaika flew to New York to celebrate Arjun's 34th birthday. 

