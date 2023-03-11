topStoriesenglish2582393
NewsLifestylePeople
ANTARA MARWAH

Arjun Kapoor's Sister-In-Law Antara Marwah Flaunts Her Baby Bump On Ramp, Watch

Heavily pregnant Antara Motiwala Marwah took over the ramp and bared her baby bump with much confidence at a fashion show on Friday night. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arjun Kapoor's Sister-In-Law Antara Marwah Flaunts Her Baby Bump On Ramp, Watch

NEW DELHI: Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is married to actor and film producer Sandeep Marwah's son Mohit Marwah, on Friday was seen taking over the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Show. Antara, who is expecting her second child with Mohit, did not shy away from displaying her baby bump at the runway. The popular style curator turned model for the brand Itrh on Friday night as she walked the ramp in a beautiful shimmery outfit. 

She wore a full sleeves crop top that came with a plunging neckline and teamed it with a matching straight skirt. She also donned a silver kamarband around her belly, and wore stilletos. She exuded her confidence and grace as she walked the ramp while her doting husband and close ones cheered for her. Also seen at the evening was Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor, who was also seen cheering for her.

Antara is the niece of businessman Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani. Mohit is the elder son of Sandeep Marwah and Reena Marwah, the sister of Anil, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Fugly' in 2014. In 2017, he played a soldier in 'Raag Desh', directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lakme_ Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Antara and Mohit Marwah tied the knot in February 2018. The couple's wedding in the UAE was a star-studded affair and was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and several other celebrities. 

Antara and Mohit welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Thea on October 20, 2021. Antara had shared the news on Instagram along with a bunch of pictures, including one of Mohit holding their daughter. 

Live Tv

antara marwahAntara Marwah baby bumpAntara Marwah ramp walkAntara Marwah pregnancyMalaika AroraArjun KapoorMohit Marwahantara motiwalaSandeep Marwah

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?