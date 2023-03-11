Arjun Kapoor's Sister-In-Law Antara Marwah Flaunts Her Baby Bump On Ramp, Watch

NEW DELHI: Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is married to actor and film producer Sandeep Marwah's son Mohit Marwah, on Friday was seen taking over the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Show. Antara, who is expecting her second child with Mohit, did not shy away from displaying her baby bump at the runway. The popular style curator turned model for the brand Itrh on Friday night as she walked the ramp in a beautiful shimmery outfit.

She wore a full sleeves crop top that came with a plunging neckline and teamed it with a matching straight skirt. She also donned a silver kamarband around her belly, and wore stilletos. She exuded her confidence and grace as she walked the ramp while her doting husband and close ones cheered for her. Also seen at the evening was Bollywood heartthrob Arjun Kapoor, who was also seen cheering for her.

Antara is the niece of businessman Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani. Mohit is the elder son of Sandeep Marwah and Reena Marwah, the sister of Anil, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with 'Fugly' in 2014. In 2017, he played a soldier in 'Raag Desh', directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Antara and Mohit Marwah tied the knot in February 2018. The couple's wedding in the UAE was a star-studded affair and was attended by Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and several other celebrities.

Antara and Mohit welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Thea on October 20, 2021. Antara had shared the news on Instagram along with a bunch of pictures, including one of Mohit holding their daughter.