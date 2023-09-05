New Delhi: On Teacher's Day, renowned actor Arjun Rampal took to social media to pay a touching tribute to his greatest teacher, his late mother. The actor, known for his rugged charm on the screen, showcased an unexpectedly emotional side of him as he shared a heartfelt message dedicated to the number one woman of his life and eternal teacher, his late mother Gwen Rampal who by profession was an English literature and History teacher.

Arjun Rampal every year shares a message in honour of her on this special day.

Arjun posted a picture of him and his mom and wrote, "My teacher lives in heaven, who whispers to me, every now and then, reminds me of the times we shared, the time she shared some wisdom. Be proud of all that you have achieved, yet stay humble, but strong to your beliefs. Bring a smile on the face of everyone you meet. You were so considerate kind and sweet. Make sure those qualities you don’t deplete. Never compare yourself to anyone. Everyone blossoms in their time to come. You are my son, my student my pride, I live through you now with my heart full and light. Ma."

In a collage of their well spent time together the actor gave us another moment of pure love and we are so glad we get to share it with him. The actor who I known to share his emotive side and appreciation for loved ones on social media has once again made us go 'awww'. In addition to celebrating this heartfelt tribute, Arjun is also gearing up for his Telugu debut and we can not wait to see him shine on screen!