Arjun Rampal's Thirst Trap Is Making Fans Drool Over Him, Pics Inside

The post generated an instant buzz, with fans flooding the comments section to express their admiration for his incredible physique. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, shared the post on her Instagram story
  • Arjun Rampal will be next seen in 'Crakk'

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town heartthrob Arjun Rampal took to social media to showcase his jaw-dropping transformation for the upcoming high-octane action film 'Crakk'. In a side-by-side "before and after" picture, Rampal revealed his remarkable fitness journey, leaving fans in awe of his dedication and hard work.

The post generated an instant buzz, with fans flooding the comments section to express their admiration for his incredible physique. Many couldn't help but gush over his stunning transformation, turning the comments section into a hub of praise and admiration minutes within the post went live. 


Even his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, couldn't resist sharing the impressive post on her Instagram story with a sweet caption, "Forever in awe of this man, his hardworking and consistency".

Rampal's fitness journey serves as a testament to his commitment to his craft, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release of his movie 'Crakk'. His transformation not only sets new fitness goals but also showcases his dedication to delivering an enthralling performance on-screen.

With an illustrious career, Arjun Rampal has firmly established himself as a versatile powerhouse of talent in the Indian film industry. From embodying intense characters in high-octane action dramas to delving into emotionally charged roles, Rampal's acting prowess knows no bounds. With an impressive movie slate that boasts diverse and exciting projects, he continues to entertain audiences and prove time and again why he is hailed as one of the industry's finest actors. 

