Aryan Khan to debut in Bollywood with dad Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, shares PIC as he wraps up writing project

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids today. While the handsome hunk had decided not to enter the field of acting, there was always a buzz that Aryan is interested in writing and direction. Sometime back, the star kid had started writing a new project and now he announced an update on the same. Yes, you heard it right! Aryan Khan took to his Instagram handle in which he shared a picture of a script and wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

The film is being produced under his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Responding to the post, proud dad Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….” Mom Gauri Khan commented, “Can’t wait to watch.”

Netizens could not keep their calm as soon as they Aryan’s post and started showering their love and excitement for the project in the comments section. “OMG! Can‘t wait!! So excited to see you shine,” commented one fan. “So happy to see this strong boy..many more success and power to u..lots of love,” added another fan.

See the post

Aryan Khan is superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son. His daughter Suhana Khan is also set for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film ‘The Archies’ alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return with his much-awaited action film ‘Pathaan’ next year. He was last seen in a lead role in ‘Zero’ as Bauaa Singh. Apart from that, he played cameo roles in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’.