As Lalit Modi recovers, rumoured girlfriend Sushmita Sen shares photos from cousin's wedding

NEW DELHI: Actress Sushmita Sen was recently in the headlines after her rumoured boyfriend and businessman Lalit Modi shared his health update and informed his followers about his deteriorating health. Lalit took to social media and shared a series of photos informing that he has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and has contracted influenza and deep pneumonia. While the London-based entrepreneur has been recovering after the 'double COVID' attack, Sushmita took to social media and dropped some photos of having a gala time with her family.

The actress shared a candid picture from the wedding of her cousin Gaurav Sen with his girlfriend Julja. The wedding took place earlier this month and Sushmita joined the celebrations with former boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters - Renee and Alisah, and her parents. Her brother Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa and their daughter Ziana also attended the wedding.

Sharing the photo on social media, Sushmita captioned it writing, "Congratulations Julja & Gaurav!!! WHAT A FUN WEDDING @gsen27 @andreemarie92 If this is you moments after your vows…I can only imagine the joy & happiness a lifetime together awaits!!! May God bless this beautiful love, friendship & commiitment! I love you both so soooooo much!!! #duggadugga #yours #didi," she wrote in the caption."

In another post, Sushmita hinted about her return to the third season of the popular web-series 'Aarya'. Sharing a video of her reunion with the team, she wrote, "The warmest homecoming" My #aaryafamily ...Darlings Darlings...Stand by me!! #sneakpeak #allheart #Aarya3. I love you guys!!!"

Last week, Lalit Modi revealed that he is on '24x7 external oxygen' support after getting infected with COVID-19. He informed on social media that he was in Mexico where he tested positive for COVID-19, twice in two weeks and that he has now been diagnosed with 'influenza and deep pneumonia'. He further informed that he has brought back to London via an air ambulance accompanied by his son and doctors. After learning about Lalit's ill-health, several people including members of the sports industry and entertainment industry chimed in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery.

In July 2022, Lalit announced his relationship with Sushmita. He made the revelation in a note and an array of photos on Instagram, and called Sushmita his 'better half'. He also changed his Instagram profile photo, which was with the 'Biwi No 1' actress, and also his bio, which had a line about her.

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)," Lalit had posted.

However, a few months later, Lalit removed his Instagram profile photo with Sushmita and also changed his bio, leading to their breakup rumours. So far, Sushmita neither confirmed nor denied the relationship or their alleged breakup.