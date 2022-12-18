AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals his favourite movie of Salman Khan

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favourite movie by Salman Khan during an interaction with his fans on social media on Saturday.

SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan asked him about related to Salman Khan and which is his favourite Salman film. A user tweeted, "Your favorite movie of @beingsalmankhan? #AskSRK," SRK replied, "Bajrangi Bhaijaan."

Bajrangi Bhaijaan https://t.co/NxL2Mugt7H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan had a massive fallout with actor Salman Khan at actor Katrina Kaif`s birthday in 2008 after which both the celebs were not on talking terms but with time both the actor`s got their issues resolved and were seen sharing the screen space in `Tubelight` in the year 2017 for the first time after their fight. Salman even visited Shah Rukh Khan`s residence during Aryan Khan`s arrest.

Salman will also be seen doing a cameo in SRK`s upcoming movie `Pathaan`. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. Makers of `Pathaan` unveiled the first song `Besharam Rang` on Monday which got massive responses from the audience. While several liked the peppy track, there`re also who found `Besharam Rang` objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, `Pathaan` is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film `Dunki` alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan` opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in a family entertainer film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` and an action thriller film `Tiger 3` opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.