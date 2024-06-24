New Delhi: The much-talked-about wedding of this year - Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, finally became man and wife on June 23, 2024. The couple went for a civil marriage in the morning and later in night, all lights dazzled for the starry wedding reception. The newlyweds made a stunning entry to the venue together, looking all lovey-dovey - thanking the paps on duty.

Sonakshi wore a 'chand boota' brocade Raw Mango sari, gorgeous jewellery and donned a prominent sindoor. Zaheer, in all white, looked super handsome. The couple posed outside the rooftop restaurant Bastian that is famous for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine.

A host of celebs made their starry entry to the wedding reception party. Among the early arrivals at the restaurant were Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi's 'Heeramandi' co-star, and her fiance (and South Indian star) Siddharth. Zaheer's 'Ruslaan' cast mate, Aayush Sharma, the brother-in-law of Salman Khan, who played Cupid to the newly-weds, was among the early arrivals as well.

The grand entry by Salman Khan with his entourage caught the pap's attention. Others seen making a beeline included yesteryear's superstar, Saira Banu, Huma Qureishiwith her brother Saqib Saleem, followed by Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Kajol, who wore a hand-painted Shivan-Narresh silk sari.

Manisha Koirala, the 'Heeramandi' diva, sent flowers to convey her best wishes because she could not attend the wedding as a result of prior commitments.

DJ Ganesh, who's known for his eclectic choice of music, performed live at the reception.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for the past seven years. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

(With IANS inputs)