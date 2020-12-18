Baba Ka Dhaba fame Kanta Prasad claims receiving death threats, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan under scanner

New Delhi: Social media made Kanta Prasad's 'Baba Ka Dhaba' famous overnight after a video of the kiosk owner went viral. The elderly couple runs a food kiosk in Delhi's Malviya Nagar named Baba Ka Dhaba and had battled financial crunch due to coronavirus lockdown. However, several celebs, politicians and common people came to their rescue. But now looks like their woes are refusing to end.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has alleged that he is receiving death threats and even filed a complaint at Malviya Nagar police station regarding the same. According to the India Today report, Kanta Prasad said that though they have had no enmity in the past with anyone yet he has been getting threatening calls over the phone for past few days. He believes that people are jealous of their new-found fame.

The India Today report also quotes his lawyer Prem Joshi stating that they suspect YouTuber Gaurav Wasan's role in it. But, as of now, they don't have any proof against him.

Wasan, in turn, has denied any such claim made by the lawyer, adding that police will find the truth.

For the unversed, in November, Delhi Police registered a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for allegedly misappropriating funds received in the Baba Ka Dhaba case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The case was registered against the YouTuber following a complaint lodged by Prasad on October 31, nearly a month after the video went viral.