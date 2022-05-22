NEW DELHI: Renowned singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with London- based businessman Gautam Hathiramani on May 20. The pictures from their wedding are going viral on social media. The 43-year-old singer, who has chartbuster songs like 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiya Kalaiyan' to her credit, wore a pink-golden-silver lehenga while Hathiramani opted for a beige sherwani with a neckpiece.

On Saturday, Kanika took to social media and dropped a few glimpses of her wedding celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posted a series of photos in which the couple is seen sharing a kiss, teasing each other, and holding each other's hands. In the first photo, Kanika is seen smiling and looking at the camera as she held Gautam's hand. He looked lovingly at her.

The duo tied the knot on Friday in the presence of their family and close friends in London. The couple was seen performing the rituals during their wedding in one of the pictures. Gautam was seen kissing Kanika's forehead in the last picture as the bride smiled and closed her eyes.

Sharing the pictures, Kanika captioned the post, "And I said YES (red heart emoji). Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star (heart eyes emojis). So grateful to the universe for making us meet."

She also added, "Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero @gautamh #mrshathiramani #co-star #married #kanikakapoor."

Kanika's singer friend Manmeet Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple. "May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you. Newlyweds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial," Singh wrote.

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani also posted a photograph from the wedding.

On Saturday, Kapoor had taken to Instagram to drop a series of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony.

This is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok.

