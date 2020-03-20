Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests corona positive - A timeline of her travel history

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer in a long Instagram post made the revealation. Kanika and her family are in complete quarantine right now, she informed through the post. Social media is flooded with messages for the singer - some showing support for the singer, others a little angry over reports of why she attended parties after her London trip.

Here's a timeline of events from the time Kanika Kapoor landed in Lucknow:

March 9 - Kanika reached Mumbai late in the night from London

March 10 - She stayed in Mumbai

March 11 - She reached Lucknow

March 13 - Kanika attended a private party

March 14 - She again went to attend a private party

March 15 - She attended a party hosted by Ahmed Akbar Dumpy in Dalibagh, Lucknow. This party was attended by Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh health minister Jaipratap Singh.

March 18 - Kanika developed coronavirus symptoms - mild fever, cold and running nose. She was admitted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow for chek-up.

March 20 - She tested positive for COVID-19 and has been kept in an isolation ward at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) hospital in Lucknow.

Reportedly, she attended some four parties in this time period with 300-400 people in attendance.

Her mother, father, grandmother including two servants stay at their Lucknow residence.

Meanwhile, after she tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh health minister Jaipratap Singh have undergone self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.