Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests corona positive - A timeline of her travel history

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer in a long Instagram post made the revealation. Kanika and her family are in complete quarantine right now, she informed through the post. Social media is flooded with messages for the singer - some showing support for the singer, others a little angry over reports of why she attended parties after her London trip.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
Here's a timeline of events from the time Kanika Kapoor landed in Lucknow:
March 9 - Kanika reached Mumbai late in the night from London
March 10 - She stayed in Mumbai
March 11 - She reached Lucknow
March 13 - Kanika attended a private party
March 14 - She again went to attend a private party
March 15 - She attended a party hosted by Ahmed Akbar Dumpy in Dalibagh, Lucknow. This party was attended by Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh health minister Jaipratap Singh.
March 18 - Kanika developed coronavirus symptoms - mild fever, cold and running nose. She was admitted to King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow for chek-up.
March 20 - She tested positive for COVID-19 and has been kept in an isolation ward at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) hospital in Lucknow.
Reportedly, she attended some four parties in this time period with 300-400 people in attendance.
Her mother, father, grandmother including two servants stay at their Lucknow residence.
Meanwhile, after she tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus, Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh and Uttar Pradesh health minister Jaipratap Singh have undergone self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.