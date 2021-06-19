Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra looks unrecognizable in recent pics!

New Delhi: Remember Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra from Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Well, the cutie is all grown-up now. Harshaali, who has recently turned 13 on June 3, has become a popular name among household ever since she made her debut in the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She has a huge fan base and has 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The beautiful diva is often seen sharing funny memes and dialogues on her Instagram handle in order to treat her fans.

In the recent pictures, Harshaali looks extremely beautiful and is definitely unrecognizable as compared to her older pictures. Her verified Instagram account is handled by her mother as for now. Her mother keeps sharing pictures of Harshaali from different occasions.

Check out her posts here:

Apart from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshaali was also seen in TV serials including- ‘Qubool Hai’ and ‘Laut Aao Trisha’.

In ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, she played the role of Shahida, popularly known as Munni, a mute Pakistani girl who gets lost in India. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and was released in 2015. It also starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The film was a blockbuster hit and was loved by one and all.