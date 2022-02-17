हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri returns from US for his father's last rites

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69 in Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. 

Bappi Lahiri&#039;s son Bappa Lahiri returns from US for his father&#039;s last rites

Mumbai: Popular singing legend Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri has returned from the US with his family to carry out his father's last rites. Bappi Lahiri's last rites will be performed on Thursday in Mumbai, according to a statement released by the family.

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69 in Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise.

According to the doctor, the ‘Disco Dancer’ hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said yesterday.

After hearing about Bappi Lahiri’s demise, several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

