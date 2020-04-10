हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shanti Hiranand

Begum Akhtar's pupil Shanti Hiranand dies at 87

The government of India awarded her the fourth highest civilian honour of Padma Shri, in 2007, for her contributions to Hindustani music.

Begum Akhtar&#039;s pupil Shanti Hiranand dies at 87
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still/DD Bharati

New Delhi: Padma Shri recipient and disciple of Begum Akhtar, noted Indian vocalist Shanti Hiranand passed away early Friday morning in Gurugram. She was 87.

The classical musician and writer, known for her proficiency as a ghazal singer, also authored 'Begum Akhtar: The Story of My Ammi', a biographical work on renowned ghazal singer Begum Akhtar.

Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Hiranand started training thumri, dadra and ghazal singing under Begum Akhtar and the relationship continued till Akhtar's death in 1974.

The government of India awarded her the fourth highest civilian honour of Padma Shri, in 2007, for her contributions to Hindustani music.

 

Tags:
Shanti HiranandShanti Hiranand diesBegum Akhtar
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: Pulkit Samrat urges fans to make masks at home, leave N95 masks for doctors and volunteers
Corona Meter
  • 6761Confirmed
  • 516Discharged
  • 206Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Watch Video: 'Corona' on two thousand note, everyone surprised!