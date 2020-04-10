Begum Akhtar's pupil Shanti Hiranand dies at 87

New Delhi: Padma Shri recipient and disciple of Begum Akhtar, noted Indian vocalist Shanti Hiranand passed away early Friday morning in Gurugram. She was 87.

The classical musician and writer, known for her proficiency as a ghazal singer, also authored 'Begum Akhtar: The Story of My Ammi', a biographical work on renowned ghazal singer Begum Akhtar.

Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Hiranand started training thumri, dadra and ghazal singing under Begum Akhtar and the relationship continued till Akhtar's death in 1974.

The government of India awarded her the fourth highest civilian honour of Padma Shri, in 2007, for her contributions to Hindustani music.