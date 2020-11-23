Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested, Johnny Lever reacts: Accept your mistake, pledge to quit drugs

New Delhi: Ace comedian Johnny Lever has reacted strongly to TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case. In an interview to The Times of India, he appealed to Bharti and Haarsh to speak to their colleagues once they are out and ask them not to indulge in drugs.

"I would like to say one thing to both Bharti and Haarsh. Once you guys come out, speak to your colleagues both young and old not to indulge in drugs. Look at Sanjay Dutt, he confessed to the world. What bigger example do you want? Accept your mistake and pledge to quit drugs. Nobody is going to come to give you a bouquet of flowers for this case," the actor said.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested over the weekend by the NCB following a raid at their Mumbai home and office. The officials seized cannabis from their house. They have been sent to judicial custody till December 4.

Of consumption of drugs, Johnny Lever told the daily, "But consumption of drugs by this generation of creative people is crossing limits. And if you get caught indulging in it imagine what will your family go through and those who are watching your story on news channels and are consuming even lethal drugs must be going through....and if this trend of drug indulgence continues... hamari industry kharab ho jaayegi."

Meanwhile, Bharti's colleagues Sunil Pal and Raju Shrivastav expressed their shock over her and Haarsh's arrests.

In an interview to Zee News earlier, Sunil said that he was shocked to hear the news. Raju, on the other hand, said that his heart is not ready to accept the development.