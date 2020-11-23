Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Their love story in pics

New Delhi: TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are known for their impeccable comic timing and hosting skills, are featuring in headlines for all the wrong reasons as of now. Over the weekend, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested them in a drugs case and they have been sent to judicial custody till December 4.

Both Bharti and Haarsh are famous TV personalities and super busy stars. They have appeared in several shows together, the recent one being 'India's Best Dancer', for which they turned hosts.

Bharti Singh began her career in showbiz with 'The Great Indian Laughter' in 2008 and Haarsh Limbachiyaa with 'Comedy Circus Ke Tansen' as a writer in 2011. They met professionally first and fell in love eventually.

On December 3, 2017, the couple tied the knot in Goa in the presence of their families and close friends. The big fat wedding saw many known personalities of the TV industry.

Before their wedding Bharti and Haarsh together participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8'. Meanwhile, 'Comedy Nights Bachao', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' also mark the duo's collaboration.

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to judicial custody till December 4. They were arrested by the NCB following seizure of drugs from their house.

Live TV

The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday.