Bharti Singh success story: Here's everything you need to know about the comedy queen

New Delhi: Bharti Singh, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in a drugs case, is one of the most successful female comedians of the industry. She started her journey in showbiz with the 2008 reality series 'The Great Indian Laughter', after which she became famous as Lalli, her character name in the show.

'The Great Indian Laughter' made Bharti a known face in the industry, after which she featured in other shows like 'Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka' and 'Comedy Circus Mahasangram'. Soon, she turned host for the show 'Comedy Nights Bachao'.

Over the years, Bharti has wowed the audience with her impeccable comic timing and hosting skills.

Apart from comedy shows, Bharti has appeared in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', 'Nach Baliye 8' as a contestant and a few seasons of 'Bigg Boss' as a guest.

Bharti Singh married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017 in Goa. He is a screenwriter, producer and a TV personality. He has produced the TV show 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'.

Together, Bharti and Haarsh have been seen in various shows as hosts and contestants. 'Nach Baliye 8', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India' are some of the couple's recent shows.

As of now, Bharti appears in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and the couple hosts 'India's Best Dancer'.

Both Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been arrested by the NCB following seizure of drugs from their house in Mumbai. The couple would be produced before a Mumbai court after their medical examination.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday conducted a search at Bharti and Haarsh's office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, and seized 86.5 gm of cannabis during the search, an official from the probing agency earlier said.