Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill Shake Their Legs To 'Thank You For Coming' Song Beats Mid-Air - Watch Video

New Delhi: Actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila, who are all set to take the silver screen on fire on October 6 with their latest release 'Thank You For Coming'. On Friday, the trio took to social media and shared a reel where they are seen grooving to the beats of a song from the film. The video shows the duo shaking a leg on 'Hanji' which is a foot-tapping track from their yet-to-be-released film. The divas were travelling to Toronto for the film premiere when they shoot the video.

They captioned it, "Haaaaaanjiiiii? Mazaa Aaya. Jisne nahi dekha please jaake gaana dekh lo," and their fans filled it with beautiful comments. Reacting to the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Gowns n gala await."

Earlier, Bhumi shared a poster of the film with her fans on social media and captioned it writing, "When your friendship game is stronger than any magic spell! Don't forget to come on 6th October, to Cinemas near you to watch #ThankYouForComing #ComebackOfTheChickFlick #DontForgetToCome." And, Rhea Kapoor shared, "My girls and I will see you tomorrow with our TRAILER!!!!!!!!!! Talk about squad goals..."

Speaking of 'Thank You For Coming', the film is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in lead roles. Karan Kundrra is reportedly playing a cameo in the film. The film is billed as a coming-of-age comedy and follows the journey of Kanika Kapoor, played by Bhumi Pednekar, a single woman in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure.

The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section and was theatrically released on October 6, 2023.