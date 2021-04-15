Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana to make her Punjabi movie debut with Gippy Grewal, says 'I was only 16 when I first entered films'

New Delhi: Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana is all set to star in singer-actor Gippy Grewal starrer 'Shava Ni Girdhari Lal'. The film also features popular Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa in the lead role.

In an interview with Tellychakkar.com, Himanshi Khurana called Shava Ni Girdhari Lal her debut in Punjabi films as she first entered movies when she was all of 16.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame star said, "It feels great to be a part of such an interesting project. I was waiting for a good opportunity and especially a good script to hold on to. Although, honestly I consider this as my debut project since when I did my previous movies I was barely 16-year-old. The voice, the maturity and the expression on the face everything was quite different than it is now. So, I would say it was only a teaser of the experience and exposure I was about to witness. So yeah officially we can consider Shava Ni Girdhari Lal as my debut movie."

She added, "I am extremely excited to be a part of this movie. When I used to feature in songs all my fans and my colleagues always asked me when I would get into movies and I always had one answer that the day I get a good script and good banner and good co-stars is the day I’ll be back in movies. Working with such a great team like Gippy Grewal, Neeru Bajwa and the entire cast of Shava Ni Girdhari Lal is like a dream come true."

Himanshi Khurana has over 8.1 million followers on Instagram and is quite famous on social media.