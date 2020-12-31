हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 participants Sidharth, Shehnaaz party in Goa ahead of New Year's Eve - Watch

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill party in Goa, fans cannot handle their how adorable they look together.

Bigg Boss 13 participants Sidharth, Shehnaaz party in Goa ahead of New Year&#039;s Eve - Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss participants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were recently spotted having a fantastic time at the beaches of Goa as the duo partied with friends just ahead of New Year's eve. 

It is being reported that they had headed to Goa earlier in this week to shoot for a music video. The romantic track has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and it will release on Valentine’s Day next year, the song has been produced by Raghav Sharma.

The video and photos of the rumoured couple are going viral on social media. Dubbed as #SidNaaz, they were joined by internet sensation Riyaz Aly.

In one of the videos posted on Twitter, Sidharth and Shehnaaz show their dancing skills to the hit track 'Shona Shona' sung by Tony Kakkar. Fans are absolutely loving the duo's cute moments.

Shehnaaz is seen dressed in a pink coloured hoodie while Sidharth is in a casual tee and jeans.

Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth had emerged as the winner og Bigg Boss while Shehnaaz was the second runner-up.

The two were seen sharing screen space in music videos for Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona and Darshal Rawal’s love ballad Bhula Dunga.

