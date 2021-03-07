Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra join hand for music video, see first look

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik fans are all excited to watch the TV actress feature in a music video opposite Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. In a photo from the shoot, the duo can be seen posing like newly-wed couples. Rubina can also be seen affectionately touching Paras face in the photo.

Sharing the photo on there official Twitter account, VYRL Originals captioned the post, “#Exclusive something super-special is coming up with @RubiDilaik, #ParasChhabra & @AseesKaur real soon! Stay Tuned.”

The upcoming romantic song will be sung by Asees Kaur.

Paras also shared the news on his Instagram stories.

Rubina, earlier in Bigg Boss revealed that she and her husband and the show contestant Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of getting a divorce. However, after Bigg Boss Rubina says that their relationship has become much stronger.

Meanwhile Paras Chhabra is rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant Mahira Sharma.