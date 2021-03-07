Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra join hand for music video, see first look

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik fans are all excited to watch the TV actress feature in a music video opposite Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. In a photo from the shoot, the duo can be seen posing like newly-wed couples. Rubina can also be seen affectionately touching Paras face in the photo.
Sharing the photo on there official Twitter account, VYRL Originals captioned the post, “#Exclusive something super-special is coming up with @RubiDilaik, #ParasChhabra & @AseesKaur real soon! Stay Tuned.”
The upcoming romantic song will be sung by Asees Kaur.
Paras also shared the news on his Instagram stories.
#Exclusive something super-special is coming up with @RubiDilaik, #ParasChhabra & @AseesKaur real soon! Stay Tuned. #VYRLOriginals #RubinaDilaik #ParasChhabrra #Rubina #Paras #ComingSoon #NewMusic #biggboss #biggboss14 pic.twitter.com/jWbWppjU3L
— VYRL Originals (@VYRLOriginals) March 7, 2021
Rubina, earlier in Bigg Boss revealed that she and her husband and the show contestant Abhinav Shukla were on the verge of getting a divorce. However, after Bigg Boss Rubina says that their relationship has become much stronger.
Meanwhile Paras Chhabra is rumoured to be dating Bigg Boss 13 fellow contestant Mahira Sharma.