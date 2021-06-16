हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman turns 20, his dashing good looks hog attention - See pics

Bollywood superstar Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and wished son Aryaman a happy birthday. He dropped jaw-dropping pictures with his son which hogged the limelight of many celeb friends and fans.

Bobby Deol&#039;s son Aryaman turns 20, his dashing looks hog attention - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and wished son Aryaman a happy birthday. He dropped jaw-dropping pictures with his son which hogged the limelight of many celeb friends and fans.

Twinkle Khanna, Seema Khan among many others wished Aryaman on turning 20 today. Bobby Deol captioned the post reading: Happy birthday my angel! #Blessed

Aryaman Deol's official IG account is private, and he already has several fan pages dedicated to him -- all thanks to her dashing looks. 

Bobby Deol's son studied management and now all eyes are on this dashing hunk's big Bollywood break. Aryaman Deol was first spotted at the airport a few years back and had set the internet on fire. The then 17-year-old was then seen accompanying his father to Thailand to attend the IIFA 2018 awards event.

In one of Bobby's older interviews, he had mentioned Aryaman's interests being restricted to studies and cricket.

Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer in 1996. The couple has two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

 

