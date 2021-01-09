हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bollywood drugs case

Bollywood drugs case: NCB arrests Dia Mirza's ex-manager Rahila Furniturewala, others

An NCB statement reports that the manager and her sister were found with drugs in their possessions

Bollywood drugs case: NCB arrests Dia Mirza&#039;s ex-manager Rahila Furniturewala, others
Credit: Instagram/ @diamirzaofficial

New Delhi: Actress Dia Mirza’s former manager, Rahila Furniturewala, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday in relation to the ongoing investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The NCB released a report stating that Rahila has been arrested along with her sister who was found in possession of Ganja.

The NCB statement read, "On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from a resident of Jaswant Heights Khar west named Karan Sajnani (British National). Further on the revelation of Karan Sajnani Ganja Bud was recovered from Rahila Furniturewala who is also suspect in the investigation of Cr. No. 16/2020 of Mumbai Zonal Unit. The sister of Rahila Furniturewala named Shaista Furniturewala was also arrested as she too was found in possession of Ganja. Total contraband seized was approximately 200 kg."

The statement further read, "The contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled Ganja Joints by Karan Sajnani and was marketed to high-class clients in Mumbai and various other states. The smuggling activity was supported by Rahila Furniturewala by providing financial and other aids."

Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and several others have also been questioned by the NCB in relation to this case.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
bollywood drugs caseDia MirzaNarcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Next
Story

Karan Johar shares adorable pictures of his 'baby rappers' Roohi and Yash- Check it out
  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT48M5S

Taal Thok Ke: Will 'Ek Mutthi Chawal' campaign become BJP's winning strategy in Bengal?