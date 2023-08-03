Bollywood News: Arjun Rampal Pens Heartfelt Note On Completing 22 Years In Bollywood

New Delhi: New Delhi: Arjun Rampal is one of the versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. His journey has been noteworthy as he was one of India's top models who then went on to enter the film industry 22 years ago. The actor, who made his debut with 'Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' in 2001, on Thursday (August 3) celebrates his 22nd year in the industry. The romantic-drama was written and directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai under the Trimurti Films banner. The film starred Arjun Rampal, Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani and Keerti Reddy in lead roles. Monica Bedi, Isha Koppikar, Raza Murad and Dalip Tahil played key roles in it.

One to always credit those who have been instrumental in his success, Arjun penned a heartfelt note on social media stating that, "It's been 22 years today since my first release #pyaarishqaurmohabbat sending all of you a lot of #pyaarishqaurmohabbat today and everyday. To the man responsible @rajiv_rai_ I love you thank you @shabbirboxwalaofficial love you too, @suniel.shetty @aftabshivdasani #kirtireddy #nadeem and everyone involved big love "

The image takes you down memory lane but one thing is for sure, Arjun just gets better with age! The actor has an action packed year ahead with back to back content driven and awaited releases such as 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa' with Vidyut Jamwal, 'Punjab 95', which will premier at the coveted Toronto International Film Festival, and 'The Rapist', which is directed by Aparna Sen alongside Konkana Sen Sharma.

Arjun's growth as an actor has been phenomenal and he has carved his own niche as a powerhouse performer, who is known for his selective scripts. He is not afraid to bring himself out of comfort zone and challenge himself with variety of role, be it playing the bad guy in 'Dhaakad' or the honest cop in 'London Files!', a Voot web-series. Arjun has a busy 2023 lineup and will feature in mega-movies like The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the latter being his Telugu debut.

The actor has starred in some of the most memorable movies, that have been released in the last two decades. His roles in movies like Raajneeti, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Chakravyuh, Daddy, etc., have proved that he is right there at the top as far as acting is concerned.

On the personal front, Arjun Rampal welcomed his second child with girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2018.

The two welcomed a baby boy in July 2019, and their second son, in July 2023. The actor was previously married to Mehr Jessia, with whom he shares two daughters - Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal.