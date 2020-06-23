Bollywood News: Cyrus Sahukar stands out as a motivational speaker in 'Kadakh'

Mumbai: Popular VJ-host Cyrus Sahukar's latest outing 'Kadakh' is creating a buzz online. The actor plays Yogesh, a motivational speaker, in the movie, who sometimes find it easy to tell others how to live their own life than have any reflection of his own. It is a tricky character with a lot of shades who tries to bring the broken pieces of everyone's life together while his own life is a mess.

He has been much appreciated by the critics and the audience for his portrayal of the character.

Cyrus has played a motivational character that is more of a flawed person who says things straight, just as they are. The actor has an electrifying presence and has been completely sunk into his character with dialogues such as 'You are your own competition' and many such other such takeaways lines that are viral on social media. The actor has also shown a huge transformation as a writer in Bollywood.

Sharing his excitement Cyrus says, "It was an amazing experience of being in the writing team as all of us have different ideologies and I explored different shades of human emotions. It was lovely to have a house-party and experience different cultures of different people who are put in a situation they never thought they might be in. As the dialogue writer of the film, it was interesting to write Yogesh with a lot of selling punchline likes, 'You are scared of your own success.' and 'You need to get out of your comfort zone' and penning them down was indeed a remarkable experience."

The actor and comedian is looking forward to more writing and creating projects.