Bollywood News: Kanika Kapoor offers to donate plasma for treating coronavirus COVID-19 patients

Recently, Kanika Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared her entire COVID-19 story. 

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus has offered to donate her plasma in order to help other patients for treatment. The singer has given her blood sample for testing at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. 

PTI quoted Tulika Chandra, Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine as saying, "Singer Kanika Kapoor on Monday expressed her desire to KGMU doctors to donate plasma. After this, she was called and her blood sample was taken for testing. If everything is found appropriate in the report (of the blood test), she will be called on Monday evening or Tuesday to donate her plasma."

"So far, three COVID-19 patients, who have recovered from the infection at the KGMU, have donated their plasma. This includes a resident doctor of KGMU Tauseef Khan, a female doctor from Canada (who was admitted here) and another patient," she added.

Recently, Kanika took to her Instagram and shared her entire COVID-19 story. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay Home Stay Safe

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

Kanika is currently staying in Lucknow with her family.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients. In this treatment, plasma (a blood component) from a cured COVID-19 patient is transfused to a critically ill coronavirus patient. The blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 develops antibodies to battle against the virus.

The idea behind the therapy is that immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick patient using convalescent plasma. Once the blood plasma of the recovered patient is infused with that of the second patient, the antibodies start fighting against coronavirus in the second person's body.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently allowed states to start clinical trials of plasma therapy.

(With PTI inputs)

