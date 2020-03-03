Bollywood News: Katrina Kaif breaks the internet in a floral Sabyasachi lehenga, Anushka Sharma calls her 'beautiful'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is a stunner in every sense of the word. She can easily pull off any outfit—Indian or Western—with much elan. Now that she is on Instagram and is quite an avid user of the medium, her fans love to never miss out on any of her posts.

Busy with her upcoming movie promotions, Katrina Kaif shared pictures of her latest look. She left internet mesmerised in a floral Sabyasachi Mukherjee Lehenga with a sleeveless choli and a dupatta. Kat and ace designer Sabya shared the looks on their respective social media handles.

Check it out here:

Katrina has been styled by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. Her hair and make-up by Gabriel Georgiou and Daniel Bauer respectively.

Looking at her gorgeous picture, BFF and actress Anushka Sharma too dropped a comment calling her 'So Beautiful' in one of the pictures.

Katrina was last seen in 'Bharat', a film starring Salman Khan in the lead role. It was directed by her close pal and famous director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film was an Eid release in 2019 and raked in a huge moolah at the ticket counters.