Bollywood News: Shraddha Kapoor Starts Monday With Yoga, Shares Photo

New Delhi: Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor, known for her unfiltered and genuine presence on social media, has once again left her fans inspired with a message promoting fitness and wellness. In a recent post on her social media handles, the actress urged her followers to embrace yoga as a means to unleash their inner Bruce Lee.

Shraddha Kapoor, whose authenticity has endeared her to fans, understands the importance of a healthy lifestyle and regularly shares her fitness journey on social media. In her latest post, she shared a glimpse of her yoga routine and wrote, "Bruce Lee vala attitude chahiye? Yoga karo #MondayMotivation."

As she continues to take on challenging and diverse roles, Shraddha Kapoor's star power in Bollywood only seems to be growing brighter. Her upcoming projects include the much-anticipated 'Stree 2'.