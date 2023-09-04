Bollywood News: Shraddha Kapoor Starts Monday With Yoga, Shares Photo
Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who loves to sweat it out and stay fit, urged her fans to embrace yoga and add it in their daily routine in a new post.
New Delhi: Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor, known for her unfiltered and genuine presence on social media, has once again left her fans inspired with a message promoting fitness and wellness. In a recent post on her social media handles, the actress urged her followers to embrace yoga as a means to unleash their inner Bruce Lee.
Shraddha Kapoor, whose authenticity has endeared her to fans, understands the importance of a healthy lifestyle and regularly shares her fitness journey on social media. In her latest post, she shared a glimpse of her yoga routine and wrote, "Bruce Lee vala attitude chahiye? Yoga karo #MondayMotivation."
As she continues to take on challenging and diverse roles, Shraddha Kapoor's star power in Bollywood only seems to be growing brighter. Her upcoming projects include the much-anticipated 'Stree 2'.
