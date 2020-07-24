हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

The singer has tested negative and assured all is fine.

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya&#039;s son Dhruv tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. The singer's son has been home quarantined ever since and showed only mild symptoms.

Reportedly, he got tested as he had international travel planned ahead. Abhijeet told Zee News, "Dhruv is Asymptomatic and has very mild symptoms. He has been  home quarantined."

He added, "I and Shaan with the entire Mumbai unit are shooting in Kolkata since a week,  following all the protocols strictly. All have tested negative. Thanks all for the concern."

The singer has tested negative and assured all is fine.

His son Dhruv Bhattacharya is a restaurateur based in Mumbai. 

 

 

Tags:
Abhijeet BhattacharyaAbhijeet Bhattacharya's sonCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 positiveDhruv Bhattacharya
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog Fudge is with actor's father in Patna, sister Shweta Singh Kirti posts adorable pic!
  • 12,87,945Confirmed
  • 30,601Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M22S

Continuous tension in America and China, now both countries took actions against each other