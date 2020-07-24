Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. The singer's son has been home quarantined ever since and showed only mild symptoms.

Reportedly, he got tested as he had international travel planned ahead. Abhijeet told Zee News, "Dhruv is Asymptomatic and has very mild symptoms. He has been home quarantined."

He added, "I and Shaan with the entire Mumbai unit are shooting in Kolkata since a week, following all the protocols strictly. All have tested negative. Thanks all for the concern."

The singer has tested negative and assured all is fine.

His son Dhruv Bhattacharya is a restaurateur based in Mumbai.