Boney Kapoor squashes rumours of working with Rajinikanth

NEW DELHI: Putting rumours of his highly-anticipated collaboration with megastar Rajinikanth to rest, veteran producer Boney Kapoor cleared that the two haven't finalised on working together for a project yet.

Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such ‘leaked ideas’. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 20, 2022

For the unversed, a hot buzz about megastar Rajinikanth's 170th film just surfaced over the internet claiming that Boney Kapoor, who produced Ajith Kumar's 'Nerkonda Paarvai' and 'Valimai', is all set to produce.

Denying the rumours, Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such 'leaked ideas'."

Arunraja Kamaraj who has previously worked with Rajinikanth in the 2016 hit action drama 'Kabali', was speculated to direct the rumoured project. He wrote and sang the chartbuster song from the movie, 'Neruppuda', which featured Rajinikanth in a stylish action avatar. Arunraja was also part of 'Kaala' and 'Darbar' as a lyricist.

Rajinikanth on the other hand was last seen in the family action drama 'Annaatthe' directed by Siva.