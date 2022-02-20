हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor squashes rumours of working with Rajinikanth

Putting rumours of his highly-anticipated collaboration with megastar Rajinikanth to rest, veteran producer Boney Kapoor cleared that the two haven't finalised on working together for a project yet.

Boney Kapoor squashes rumours of working with Rajinikanth
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Putting rumours of his highly-anticipated collaboration with megastar Rajinikanth to rest, veteran producer Boney Kapoor cleared that the two haven't finalised on working together for a project yet.

 

For the unversed, a hot buzz about megastar Rajinikanth's 170th film just surfaced over the internet claiming that Boney Kapoor, who produced Ajith Kumar's 'Nerkonda Paarvai' and 'Valimai', is all set to produce.

Denying the rumours, Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such 'leaked ideas'."

Arunraja Kamaraj who has previously worked with Rajinikanth in the 2016 hit action drama 'Kabali', was speculated to direct the rumoured project. He wrote and sang the chartbuster song from the movie, 'Neruppuda', which featured Rajinikanth in a stylish action avatar. Arunraja was also part of 'Kaala' and 'Darbar' as a lyricist.

Rajinikanth on the other hand was last seen in the family action drama 'Annaatthe' directed by Siva.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Boney Kapoorsquashes rumoursWorking togetherRajinikanthcollaboration
Next
Story

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani visit Taj Mahal

Must Watch

PT19M41S

Due to voting, today Sunday became 'Super' Sunday, what was the whole day special today?