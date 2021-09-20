Breaking: Raj Kundra granted bail in pornography case on surety of Rs 50,000

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested for unlawfully publishing and distributing pornography videos through several apps, was on Monday (September 20) granted bail by a Mumbai court. According to reports, he was granted bail by the court on a surety of Rs 50,000. Another accused Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail by the court in the alleged porn racket.

In his bail application, Kundra had claimed that he was being made a 'scapegoat' and that there was not single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of the alleged questionable content.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act. Mumbai police filed a 1500-page chargesheet containing the statements of 43 witnesses including Shilpa Shetty and Sherlyn Chopra.

Speaking of Shilpa, the actress, after taking a brief hiatus following Raj's arrest, is once again busy judging the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She was recently seen in Priyadarshan's rom-com 'Hungama 2'.