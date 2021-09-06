हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kishwer Merchantt

Breastmilk nahi de pa rahe ho: Kishwer Merchantt gets candid about her struggles as a new mom

Actress Kishwer Merchantt revealed she's going through a rollercoaster of emotions as a new mommy. She and her husband Suyyash Rai welcomed their baby boy Nirvair Rai on August 27 this year.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kishwer Merchantt

New Delhi: Actress Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai welcomed their baby boy Nirvair Rai on August 27 this year. The new parents have been sharing heartwarming pictures of their little bundle of joy ever since they brought him home. 

The actress revealed she's going through a rollercoaster of emotions as a new mommy. She is also under painkillers after her C-section delivery and said that the procedure impacted her greatly. 

In an interview with a leading daily, Kishwer also spoke about difficulties in breastfeeding her son and it can be frustrating when milk production is not proper. Especially, she said, with the pressure put by people who judge new mothers for not providing their child with breastmilk.

Talking about her pregnancy, she told Hindustan Times, "It was something that I have never been through. A woman’s body goes through so much in these 9 months, and then comes a C-section with so many medicines, and drips."

 

She added, "You also have to feed the baby, and then there is no production of milk properly on the first three days. You get frustrated, on top of it, you have people around you who are like ‘nahi breastfeeding is very important, do this and that’."

Kishwer felt that people judged her for not being able to give her child 'breastmilk'. She expressed, "You feel people are judging you ke breast milk nahi de pa rahe ho. Bahut kuch hota hai."

The duo welcomed their son Nirvair on August 27. They got married on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai. Kishwer and Suyyash shot to fame after they participated together in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'.

 

Their fans lovingly call them 'SuKish' and the hashtag '#SuKishKiShaadi' was a popular trend back during their wedding. 

The couple dated for about six long years before they got married.

Kishwer has been actively working in television for more than two decades. She has worked in several popular shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kutumb', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayaamat', 'Hatim', 'Khichdi' to name a few.

Suyyash, meanwhile, besides acting is also a singer and has cut several music videos. 

