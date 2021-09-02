Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai announce their baby boy's name with heartwarming video - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Kishwer Merchantt who was recently blessed with a baby boy has finally revealed the name of her son with hubby Suyyash Rai. On Wednesday (September 1), the actress took to Instagram to share an IGTV video of her and her relatives spending time with the littlest addition to their family.

The video is truly heart-melting as Kishwer and Suyyash cradle the life they created together and cuddle with their little munchkin.

Coming to the big reveal, Kishwer announced that their baby's name is Nirvair Rai - a simple yet unique name.

She wrote in the caption of the post, "NIRBHAU Maa ka "NIRVAIR" Beta, Hello World .. Meet " Nirvair Rai" #sukishkababy @suyyashrai @raishrutirai @rai.ranjana @mamaamerchantt @fabihhaa_designs @krrishrai98 Special mention to @meet_bros_manmeet for the title"

Watch the heartwarming video of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's baby boy:

Actor couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy on Friday (August 27) and took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with their newborn. In the picture, the happy parents can be seen cuddling with their precious newborn, overjoyed with happiness.

The duo got married on December 16, 2016, in Mumbai. The couple shot to fame after they participated together in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. Their fans lovingly call them 'SuKish' and the hashtag '#SuKishKiShaadi' was a popular trend back during their wedding.

The couple dated for about six long years before they got married.

Kishwer has been actively working in television for more than two decades. She has worked in several popular shows such as 'Hip Hip Hurray', 'Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Kutumb', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayaamat', 'Hatim', 'Khichdi' to name a few.

Suyyash, meanwhile, besides acting is also a singer and has cut several music videos.