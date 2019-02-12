हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer's 'Red Sonja' on hold amid renewed allegations of sexual harassment

He later claimed that he approved the statement, prepared by crisis Pr guru Howard Bragman, without reading.

File photo

Los Angeles: Millennium Films has decided to put "Red Sonja" on hold amid renewed controversy surrounding director Bryan Singer, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and rape in an expose by a magazine.

Singer, who was fired from directing duties of his last film, Oscar-nominated "Bohemian Rhapsody", has not been officially removed as a director from "Red Sonja" but he is also not a part of the company's slate, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

An investigative article by The Atlantic last month saw multiple new accusers claiming Singer raped them while they were underage.

Millennium Films CEO Avi Lerner had released a controversial statement post the article and called it "agenda driven fake news".

"Red Sonja", a female empowerment story, would have earned Singer a USD 10 million pay package. 

Singer was fired from "Bohemian Rhapsody" just weeks before its completion though he is still credited as a director, a fact that producers hope does not impact its chances at the Oscars later this month.

The film is nominated in five categories including the best picture and best actor nod for Rami Malek.

