Jimin

BTS' Jimin gets discharged from hospital

BTS band member Jimin who recently had a surgery for appendicitis, on Saturday, informed his fans that he has been discharged from the hospital.

BTS&#039; Jimin gets discharged from hospital
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: BTS band member Jimin who recently had a surgery for appendicitis, on Saturday, informed his fans that he has been discharged from the hospital.

The 26-year-old singer, who was also diagnosed with COVID-19, has shared his health update with the fans on WeVerse.

Soon after Jimin shared the update on his social media platform, fans poured in overwhelming comments for him in the comments section.

For the unversed, Jimin underwent surgery for appendicitis on January 31.

"Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for a thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31," the K-pop group's agency confirmed the news with their fans, at that time.

For the uninformed, Jimin was the fourth member to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier, BTS' members Jin, Suga and RM also contracted with the virus.

